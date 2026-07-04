Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 4

Raleigh is hitting for a .160 BA, .264 OBP and .296 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 21 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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