Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 3

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .269 OBP and .301 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 21 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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