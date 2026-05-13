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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Astros On May 13

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .166 BA, .249 OBP and .325 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 16 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.41 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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