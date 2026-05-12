Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Raleigh is hitting for a .157 BA, .238 OBP and .320 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 13 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 8 2/3 innings pitched.

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