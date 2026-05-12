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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .157 BA, .238 OBP and .320 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 13 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 8 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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