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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Astros On Aug. 16

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .156 BA, .266 OBP and .291 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored 26 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (3-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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