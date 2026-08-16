Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Astros On Aug. 16

Raleigh is hitting for a .156 BA, .266 OBP and .291 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored 26 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (3-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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