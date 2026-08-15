Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Astros On Aug. 15

Raleigh is hitting for a .158 BA, .269 OBP and .295 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 26 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Hayden Wesneski (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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