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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Astros On Aug. 14

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .159 BA, .267 OBP and .297 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 26 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Peter Lambert (8-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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