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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Astros On April 10

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .143 BA, .236 OBP and .245 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored two runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Tatsuya Imai (1-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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