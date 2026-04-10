Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Astros On April 10

Raleigh is hitting for a .143 BA, .236 OBP and .245 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored two runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Tatsuya Imai (1-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.