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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Angels On June 30

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .167 BA, .268 OBP and .309 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 20 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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