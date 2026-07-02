Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Angels On July 2

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .268 OBP and .304 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 21 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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