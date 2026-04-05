Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Angels On April 5

Raleigh is hitting for a .121 BA, .216 OBP and .152 SLG with a 45.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .368 and he has scored no runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

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