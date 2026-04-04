Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Angels On April 4

Raleigh is hitting for a .138 BA, .242 OBP and .172 SLG with a 48.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .415 and he has scored no runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.