FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Angels On April 4

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .138 BA, .242 OBP and .172 SLG with a 48.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .415 and he has scored no runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News