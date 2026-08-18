Cal Quantrill And Rangers Play Nationals On Aug. 18

Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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