FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Quantrill
Texas Rangers

Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers • #44 RP

Cal Quantrill And Rangers Play Nationals On Aug. 18

Cal Quantrill will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Quantrill has -115 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Quantrill

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News