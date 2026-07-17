Cal Quantrill And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 17

Quantrill is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.