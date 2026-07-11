Cal Quantrill And Rangers Take On Astros On July 11

Quantrill is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.