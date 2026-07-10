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Cal Quantrill
Texas Rangers

Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers • #44 RP

Cal Quantrill And Rangers Take On Astros On July 10

Cal Quantrill will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Quantrill has +136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Quantrill is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Quantrill

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