Cal Quantrill And Rangers Take On Astros On July 10

Quantrill is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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