Cal Quantrill And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 12
Cal Quantrill will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Quantrill has -102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without allowing a hit.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.