Cal Quantrill And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 12

Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without allowing a hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.