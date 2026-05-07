Cade Povich And Orioles Face Marlins On May 7

Povich is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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