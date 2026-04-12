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Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles

Cade Povich

Baltimore Orioles • #37 RP

Cade Povich And Orioles Face Giants On April 12

Cade Povich will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Povich has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Povich is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Povich

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