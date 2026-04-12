Cade Povich And Orioles Face Giants On April 12

Povich is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.