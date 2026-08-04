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Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles

Cade Povich

Baltimore Orioles • #37 RP

Cade Povich And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 4

Cade Povich will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Povich has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Povich is 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, May 7 when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Povich

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