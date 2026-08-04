Cade Povich And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 4

Povich is 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, May 7 when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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