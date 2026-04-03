Cade Horton And Cubs Take On Guardians On April 3
Cade Horton will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Horton has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Horton is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.