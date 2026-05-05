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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Take On Twins On May 5

Cade Cavalli will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -162 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cavalli is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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