Cade Cavalli And Nationals Take On Twins On May 5

Cavalli is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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