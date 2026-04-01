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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Take On Phillies On April 1

Cade Cavalli will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Cavalli is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Phillies are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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