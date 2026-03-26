Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Cubs On March 26
Cade Cavalli will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -146 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Cavalli went 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.