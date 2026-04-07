Cade Cavalli And Nationals Face Cardinals On April 7

Cavalli is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.