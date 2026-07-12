C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Yankees On July 12

Abrams is hitting for a .276 BA, .353 OBP and .513 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 56 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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