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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Yankees On July 11

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will square off against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Abrams has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .276 BA, .354 OBP and .516 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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