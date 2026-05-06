C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Twins On May 6

Abrams is hitting for a .287 BA, .395 OBP and .516 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.