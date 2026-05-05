C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Twins On May 5

Abrams is hitting for a .297 BA, .406 OBP and .534 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs (9th in MLB). Abrams has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.