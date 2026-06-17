C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Royals On June 17

Abrams is hitting for a .285 BA, .370 OBP and .506 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Luinder Avila (1-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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