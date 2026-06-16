C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Royals On June 16

Abrams is hitting for a .285 BA, .372 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.