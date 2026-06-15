C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Royals On June 15

Abrams is hitting for a .290 BA, .377 OBP and .517 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Mitch Spence makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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