C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Rockies On July 22

Abrams is hitting for a .279 BA, .354 OBP and .538 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. He smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his third this season.

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