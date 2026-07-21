C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Rockies On July 21

Abrams is hitting for a .275 BA, .350 OBP and .521 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9 with a 6.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season.

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