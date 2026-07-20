C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Rockies On July 20

Abrams is hitting for a .277 BA, .352 OBP and .517 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (2-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 7.36 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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