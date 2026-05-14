C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Reds On May 14

Abrams is hitting for a .296 BA, .391 OBP and .539 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (4-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.11 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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