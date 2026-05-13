C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Reds On May 13

Abrams is hitting for a .293 BA, .391 OBP and .531 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (0-1) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.

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