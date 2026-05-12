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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Reds On May 12

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abrams has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .287 BA, .385 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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