C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Reds On May 12

Abrams is hitting for a .287 BA, .385 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.