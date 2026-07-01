C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Red Sox On July 1

Abrams is hitting for a .273 BA, .355 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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