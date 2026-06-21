C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Rays On June 21

Abrams is hitting for a .283 BA, .366 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.60 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.