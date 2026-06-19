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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Rays On June 19

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abrams has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .284 BA, .369 OBP and .506 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 54 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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