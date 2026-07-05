C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Pirates On July 5

Abrams is hitting for a .270 BA, .350 OBP and .502 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 53 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs (7th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 14 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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