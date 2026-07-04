C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Pirates On July 4

Abrams is hitting for a .273 BA, .354 OBP and .508 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 53 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs (7th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 14 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.33 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

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