C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On July 3

Abrams is hitting for a .273 BA, .355 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Mitch Keller (6-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

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