C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Pirates On April 15

Abrams is hitting for a .356 BA, .426 OBP and .695 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.121, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Mason Montgomery starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

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