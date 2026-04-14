C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On April 14

Abrams is hitting for a .327 BA, .406 OBP and .618 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.024, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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