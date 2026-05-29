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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Padres On May 29

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will face the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Abrams has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .294 BA, .388 OBP and .549 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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