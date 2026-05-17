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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Orioles On May 17

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Abrams has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .301 BA, .393 OBP and .540 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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