C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Orioles On May 16

Abrams is hitting for a .291 BA, .387 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.