FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Orioles On May 15

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Abrams has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .292 BA, .390 OBP and .532 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News