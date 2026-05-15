C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Orioles On May 15

Abrams is hitting for a .292 BA, .390 OBP and .532 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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